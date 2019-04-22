NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (NNCHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operating segments include Chemicals, Functional Materials, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Business and Others. The Chemicals segment deals with fine and basic chemicals which consists of melamine, sulfuric and nitric acid, ammonia and epoxy compound. The Functional Materials segment produces display, semiconductor and inorganic materials. The Agrochemicals segment markets herbicides, insecticides and fungicide. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers anti-cholesterol agent and custom chemicals. The Wholesale Business segment handles chemical trading. The Others segment includes fertilizers, transportation, landscaping and engineering. Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS NNCHY opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $388.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (NNCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.