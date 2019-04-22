Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $50.73 on Monday. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Christopher Kirk sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $904,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,244.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock valued at $340,096,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-10000-shares-of-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.