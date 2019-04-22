Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Celanese Co. (CE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Celanese by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Celanese by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $105.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. Celanese’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $126.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

