NIKON CORP/ADR (NINOY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $13.93 on Thursday. NIKON CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About NIKON CORP/ADR
Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital camerasinterchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.
