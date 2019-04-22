NIKON CORP/ADR (NINOY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $13.93 on Thursday. NIKON CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. NIKON CORP/ADR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that NIKON CORP/ADR will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKON CORP/ADR

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital camerasinterchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

