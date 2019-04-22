Nice Ltd (NICE) Position Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nice by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,612,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nice by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after acquiring an additional 249,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NICE opened at $133.70 on Monday. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Nice had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Nice’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nice from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nice from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nice Ltd (NICE) Position Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/nice-ltd-nice-position-increased-by-eqis-capital-management-inc.html.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.