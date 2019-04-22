Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Infosys by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.62 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Infosys stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

