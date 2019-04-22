Next Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $266.34 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $270.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.4551 per share. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

