Next Capital Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,605,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,855,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,684,000 after purchasing an additional 531,067 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $126.21 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $129.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

