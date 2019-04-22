NewMarket (NEU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $538.31 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. On average, analysts expect NewMarket to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $426.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $352.89 and a fifty-two week high of $452.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Separately, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on NewMarket in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $4,816,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,560,357.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.97, for a total value of $216,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

