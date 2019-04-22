New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 8,302.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 14,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ResMed by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $99.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Deutsche Bank cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $646,344.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065,486.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 16,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $1,699,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-sells-300-shares-of-resmed-inc-rmd.html.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.