New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,863,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,524,000 after buying an additional 598,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,108,000 after buying an additional 354,822 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after buying an additional 239,384 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,645,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,324,000 after buying an additional 215,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

CINF stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 351 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-sells-200-shares-of-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf.html.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.