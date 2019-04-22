New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,400 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,829,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,329 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 218.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 265,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 417.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $66.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,400 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-sells-1400-shares-of-cardinal-health-inc-cah.html.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.