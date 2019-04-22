NEVERDIE Achieves Market Cap of $22,510.00 (NDC)

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, NEVERDIE has traded flat against the US dollar. NEVERDIE has a total market cap of $22,510.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEVERDIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE’s genesis date was June 30th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,024,200 tokens. The official website for NEVERDIE is neverdie.com . NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here

NEVERDIE Token Trading

NEVERDIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEVERDIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

