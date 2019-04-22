Netflix (NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $420.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $430.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $355.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.15.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $360.35 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock worth $64,721,327 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Netflix by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

