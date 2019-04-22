Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NESN. Baader Bank set a CHF 92 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 90 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 97.29.

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

