Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 56,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 224,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.05.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 57.09%. The business had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Nicholson sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $2,697,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,168,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $76,641.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,824 shares of company stock worth $10,249,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/nektar-therapeutics-nktr-shares-sold-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.