Nectar (NEC) Market Cap Hits $19.70 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00004443 BTC on major exchanges. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $1,422.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00026321 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00155940 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011193 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010950 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000137 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002928 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001339 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

