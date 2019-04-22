Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires Shares of 51,879 Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,879 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,238.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,436 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $123.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $3,043,816.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

