MRC Global Inc (MRC) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 411,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. MRC Global has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Bowhay sold 15,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $256,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,729.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $572,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,177.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,491,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 869.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 145,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

