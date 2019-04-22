Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) vs. LM Funding America (LMFA) Head to Head Contrast

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mr. Cooper Group and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.44%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 57.99% 98.93% 11.56% LM Funding America -72.06% -274.08% -138.70%

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 0.44 $1.04 billion $0.12 71.33 LM Funding America $3.39 million 1.28 -$8.62 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

