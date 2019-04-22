Morgan Stanley (MS) PT Raised to $68.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.24.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,319,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223,517 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,228,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418,091 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,453,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

