Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 316.25 ($4.13).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 363.30 ($4.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 384.70 ($5.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.46 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

