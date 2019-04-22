MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $4,640.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017232 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00014192 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 156,645,363 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

