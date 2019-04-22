Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $149.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MINI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 662,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,433. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MINI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mobile Mini (MINI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/mobile-mini-mini-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.