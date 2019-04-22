Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,808 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $66,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.08. 317,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.00. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $427.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 107,606 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $8,560,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,869 shares of company stock worth $14,202,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

