Millennium Management LLC Sells 95,560 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,926,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 89,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 89,009 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,198 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $69,331.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $738,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher L. Mapes sold 12,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $1,094,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 231,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,826 shares of company stock worth $1,376,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $91.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

