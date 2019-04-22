Millennium Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Cheetah Mobile Inc (CMCM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) by 595.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,738 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cheetah Mobile worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 130,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.01 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cheetah Mobile and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

CMCM stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $884.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.34. Cheetah Mobile Inc has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

