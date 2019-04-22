Millennium Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,256,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6,166.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 92.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE WTM opened at $913.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.08 and a beta of 0.47. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $832.88 and a 12-month high of $980.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.53%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Yves Brouillette sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.51, for a total value of $3,052,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,313,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.90, for a total transaction of $323,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,743.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,831. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/millennium-management-llc-has-2-62-million-holdings-in-white-mountains-insurance-group-ltd-wtm.html.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.