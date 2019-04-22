Millennium Management LLC Buys 143,403 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 187.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of Quad/Graphics worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 853.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Quad/Graphics news, insider Eric N. Ashworth sold 15,000 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

QUAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $656.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.62. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

