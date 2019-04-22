MHI Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

MHI Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Continental Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Continental Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.82. 1,786,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 600,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,788,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,675,805 shares of company stock valued at $73,335,967. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLR. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

