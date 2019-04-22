MHI Funds LLC Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

MHI Funds LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15,693.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 2.9% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cummins by 12,091.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,593,000 after purchasing an additional 279,849 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,055,000 after purchasing an additional 439,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,472,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,394,000 after purchasing an additional 253,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $63,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,316 shares of company stock valued at $364,321. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.96. 613,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,392. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $171.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

