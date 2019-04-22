MGIC Investment (MTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 59.63% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

