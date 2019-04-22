MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) Position Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,550 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,512,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,213,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,222,000 after buying an additional 4,858,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,213,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,222,000 after buying an additional 4,858,817 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,009,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,863,000 after buying an additional 762,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,837,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,630,000 after buying an additional 1,124,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $7.39 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.50.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 66.23%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

