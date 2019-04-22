Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $118,000 Stake in Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 311.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Express were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Express by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Express by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Express by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Express by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Express alerts:

Express stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.08. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.63 million. Express had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.46%. Express’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $118,000 Stake in Express, Inc. (EXPR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-118000-stake-in-express-inc-expr.html.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.