Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $114,000 Holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 337.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 674,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 144,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after buying an additional 102,798 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPSI. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $44,354.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.33 on Monday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $420.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs & Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

