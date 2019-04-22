Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 7,709 Shares of Landec Co. (LNDC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 420.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Landec were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,583,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,425,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.94. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.47 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.24%. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $713,848 over the last 90 days. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

