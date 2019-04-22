Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 4,281 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 365.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 33.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 3.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN opened at $19.42 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $235.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $38,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 4,281 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-acquires-4281-shares-of-citi-trends-inc-ctrn.html.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.