MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARA. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $717.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.70. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

In related news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $306,703.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $299,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,282.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock worth $1,211,110 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

