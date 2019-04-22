MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Natera Inc (NTRA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Natera by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,192 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $214,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 190,286 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $3,900,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,290,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,313 shares of company stock worth $7,132,873 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51). Natera had a negative return on equity of 790.13% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

