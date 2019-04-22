MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,818.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 18,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $695,287.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock worth $1,595,051 in the last 90 days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABTX opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.32.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

