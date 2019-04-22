Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$77.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. Methanex has a one year low of C$62.48 and a one year high of C$107.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

