Methanex (MEOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.60). Methanex had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Methanex has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Methanex from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

