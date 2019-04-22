Merculet (MVP) 1-Day Volume Tops $982,737.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, Merculet has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $982,737.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00464021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.01114970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00206043 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001547 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,423,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit, CoinMex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.