Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 107,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37,803 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $48.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $58.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-takes-position-in-fortune-brands-home-security-inc-fbhs.html.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.