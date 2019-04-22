Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $58.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $324.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $201,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,901.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,319,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,926,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,892. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-takes-position-in-commerce-bancshares-inc-cbsh.html.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.