Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 19,168 Wendys Co (WEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 64.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 76,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,577,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 8.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 55,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the third quarter valued at $557,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. ValuEngine upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen began coverage on Wendys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.89 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $154,362.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

