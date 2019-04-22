Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $292,000 in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 897,788.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,191,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,673,000 after buying an additional 10,189,895 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 27,390.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,638,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,398,000 after buying an additional 7,610,336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8,495.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,356,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,317,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $142,906,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,706,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,452,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David Loftus sold 13,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $732,569.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $292,000 in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-invests-292000-in-maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim.html.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.