Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 21,430 Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $120,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2,975.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,281,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,762,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,125 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $587,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 459,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,047.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,891.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 143,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,720 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

CTL opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

