Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6,620.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $60.36 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.98 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-buys-new-position-in-invesco-aerospace-defense-etf-ppa.html.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.