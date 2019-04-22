Mercadolibre (MELI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $387.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Mercadolibre to $442.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $449.83.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $492.00 on Friday. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $527.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $414.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,696.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,339.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.